Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Lexington Art League
Festival Image
On April 27, 2019 the Lexington Art League will host a new community Arts Festival named the NorthSide Festival in honor of LaVon Williams. LaVon is a long time resident of Lexington, Kentucky's NorthSide and a prominent folk artist. The festival will take place at 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexington, KY 40505 on the grounds of the Loudoun House from 10 am - 5 pm. This festival is free, open to the public and will celebrate the NorthSide with 20-40 art vendors, food, live entertainment, and free admission to the Lexington Art League Galleries.
For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org