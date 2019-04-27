Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival

to Google Calendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival 

On April 27, 2019 the Lexington Art League will host a new community Arts Festival named the NorthSide Festival in honor of LaVon Williams. LaVon is a long time resident of Lexington, Kentucky's NorthSide and a prominent folk artist. The festival will take place at 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexington, KY 40505 on the grounds of the Loudoun House from 10 am - 5 pm. This festival is free, open to the public and will celebrate the NorthSide with 20-40 art vendors, food, live entertainment, and free admission to the Lexington Art League Galleries.

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org

Info
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Art League's NorthSide Festival - 2019-04-27 10:00:00