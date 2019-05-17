Lexington Art League's Seven Exhibitions
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Seven new exhibitions and eight local artists fill the Loudoun House community galleries from May 17-July 5th.
The public opening reception is Sunday May 26th from 2-6pm.
Exhibitions include:
- Robert Morgan and Lina Tharsing: 'Portals and Passages'
- Travis Townsend: 'Useless Sculpture and Drawings'
- Richard Hoagland : 'Artifact Cupcake'
- Randy Simmons: 'Tragedy and Hope'
- Krista Graham: 'Please Stand By'
- Casey Peel: 'Spontaneous Sound'
- David Bogus: 'Bogus Boutique'
Through July 5
Opening Reception: Sunday, May 26 | 2PM
Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr
Tuesday-Thursday, 10AM-4PM | Friday, 10AM-8PM | Saturday-Sunday, 1PM-4PM
FREE
For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
