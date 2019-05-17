Lexington Art League's Seven Exhibitions

Seven new exhibitions and eight local artists fill the Loudoun House community galleries from May 17-July 5th.

The public opening reception is Sunday May 26th from 2-6pm.

Exhibitions include:

Robert Morgan and Lina Tharsing: 'Portals and Passages'

Travis Townsend: 'Useless Sculpture and Drawings'

Richard Hoagland : 'Artifact Cupcake'

Randy Simmons: 'Tragedy and Hope'

Krista Graham: 'Please Stand By'

Casey Peel: 'Spontaneous Sound'

David Bogus: 'Bogus Boutique'

Through July 5

Opening Reception: Sunday, May 26 | 2PM

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

Tuesday-Thursday, 10AM-4PM | Friday, 10AM-8PM | Saturday-Sunday, 1PM-4PM

FREE

For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org