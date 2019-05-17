Lexington Art League's Seven Exhibitions

Seven new exhibitions and eight local artists fill the Loudoun House community galleries from May 17-July 5th. 

The public opening reception is Sunday May 26th from 2-6pm. 

Exhibitions include:

  • Robert Morgan and Lina Tharsing: 'Portals and Passages'
  • Travis Townsend: 'Useless Sculpture and Drawings'
  • Richard Hoagland : 'Artifact Cupcake'
  • Randy Simmons: 'Tragedy and Hope'
  • Krista Graham: 'Please Stand By'
  • Casey Peel: 'Spontaneous Sound'
  • David Bogus: 'Bogus Boutique' 

Through July 5

Opening Reception: Sunday, May 26 | 2PM

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

Tuesday-Thursday, 10AM-4PM | Friday, 10AM-8PM | Saturday-Sunday, 1PM-4PM

FREE

For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
859.254.7024
