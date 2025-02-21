Lexington Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary With 'Local Legacy' Featuring Ben Sollee and a Star-Studded Collaboration at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Ballet (LBC) is proud to announce its highly anticipated 50th Anniversary celebration with a special performance of ‘Local Legacy’ featuring the soulful sounds of Emmy Award-winning musician Ben Sollee, live at the Lexington Opera House on February 21 and 22, 2025. This extraordinary event will bring together an ensemble of talented, locally rooted artists for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and visual art. In this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, audiences will be treated to a groundbreaking collaboration that showcases the vibrant talent of Lexington and beyond. Emmy Award-winning cellist and singer-songwriter Ben Sollee will perform, as well as the Lexington Philharmonic, providing a rich, eclectic soundscape for a series of world-premiere ballet pieces. The evening will feature dynamic choreography by Lexington Ballet and renowned choreographer Patrick Garr, who was recently featured in Hamilton on Broadway. Adding to the immersive experience, the performance will incorporate stunning visuals by acclaimed artist Wylie Caudill, whose work has been seen in prominent projects such as UK Athletics, the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball program, and the Kentucky Derby. The evening will also highlight an impressive array of local and national talent. Notable collaborations include the work of U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, AREA founder Beckett Fogg, Louisville Ballet Artistic Director and LBC alum Mikelle Bruzina, Project Runway star Frances Lewis, and country music sensation Anne Wilson. The event promises to be a stunning intersection of various artistic forms, blending dance, music, poetry, and visual art in a truly unique celebration of Lexington’s creative community.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/