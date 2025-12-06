Lexington Ballet Company Presents A Charlie Chaplin Christmas at Lyric Theatre

This heartwarming holiday show brings to life vintage Hollywood icons in a festive romp down memory lane. Watch Marilyn Monroe, Gene Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and more dance alongside Chaplin to classic holiday songs in a brand new ballet that is “Nutcracker” meets “Night At The Museum.” Sure to be a Christmas classic, this ballet will enchant the whole family. A Charlie Chaplin Christmas will be performed at 5pm and 7:30pm on December 6th at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center.

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com