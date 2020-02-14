Lexington Ballet Presents A Midsummer Night's Dream

February 14 10:00am School Show

February 14 7:30pm

February 15 7:30pm

Box Office opens 90 min before performances

A special romantic event for Valentine's Day! William Shakespeare's romantic comedy in comes to life with a score from Felix Medelssohn and original choreography by Artistic Director Luis Dominguez.

Leave cold February behind and travel to mythical Athens. Its midsummer in an enchanted forest where star-crossed lovers enter the realm of fairies, elves and wood sprites, and suffer a few of their pranks. A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of the most beloved of the 19th-century ballets and its sure to capture your heart!

Discounts for youth, students, seniors and military may be purchased at the Lexington Center Box Office in advance or at the Lexington Opera House on the day of the performance.

lexingtonballet.org

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com