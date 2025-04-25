Lexington Ballet Presents A Midsummer Night's Dream

Friday, April 25, 2025 at 7:30PMSaturday, April 26, 2025 at 2:00PMSaturday, April 26, 2025 at 7:30PMJoin the Lexington Ballet School & Company in the magical land of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Set in a lush forest overrun by love triangles & fairy kingdoms, this tale is full of magic around every corner. The evening will also feature innovative new works with the company members and students of the Lexington Ballet. Come out and breathe in the magic of Midsummer!

lexingtonballet.org

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com