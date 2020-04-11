Lexington Ballet Presents Snow White

April 11 2:00pm

April 11 7:30pm

Box Office opens 90 min before performances

Artistic Director, Luis Dominguez, has choreographed this original work to a Jean Sibelius score. Rediscover the delightful tale of a sweet princess who befriends seven dwarfs while trying to evade a jealous queen and her enchanted mirror. Can she escape the dark magic and poison apple?

Discounts for youth, students, seniors and military may be purchased at the Lexington Center Box Office in advance or at the Lexington Opera House on the day of the performance.

lexingtonballet.org

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com