Lexington Ballet presents The Nutcracker

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Lexington Ballet presents The Nutcracker

THE NUTCRACKER marches back onto the EKU Center stage this holiday season in an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Clara on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. Lexington Ballet performs this beautiful masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Tickets: $19 / $29 / $44

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
859-622-7469
