Lexington Big Band and Jazz Concert Series

Ecton Park 956 Turkeyfoot Road, Kentucky

The return of spring means the return of one of Lexington's longest running and most beloved concert series – Big Band & Jazz. With a full schedule of live music planned, concert-goers can enjoy weekly big band or jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater (May & June concerts) or Ecton Park (July & August concerts). Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. 

Moondance Amphitheater | 1152 Monarch St

May 29 |  Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors (BAJA)

June 5 |  Shawn Owens & The Lexington Concert Band

June 12 |  Dick Domek & The Walnut St. Ramblers

June 19 |  Dave Shelton Jazz Quintet

June 26 |  Tim Lake & the Blue Jazz Persuaders

Ecton Park

July 10 |  Dimartino – Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)

July 17 |  Shawn Owens & The Lexington Concert Band

July 24 |  Rick Cook Quartet

July 31 |  Bill McGinnis & Colonel's Choice

August 7 |  Dan Brock and Friends

August 14 |  Raleigh Dailey Quartet

August 21 |  Byron Romanowitz & Jazzberry Jam

August 28 |  Miles Osland – Raleigh Dailey Jazztet

FREE

859.288.2927

Tuesdays | 7-8:30PM

For more information call 859.288.2900 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/Parks

Ecton Park 956 Turkeyfoot Road, Kentucky View Map
859.288.2900
