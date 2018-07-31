Lexington Big Band and Jazz Concert Series

The return of spring means the return of one of Lexington's longest running and most beloved concert series – Big Band & Jazz. With a full schedule of live music planned, concert-goers can enjoy weekly big band or jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater (May & June concerts) or Ecton Park (July & August concerts). Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Moondance Amphitheater | 1152 Monarch St

May 29 | Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors (BAJA)

June 5 | Shawn Owens & The Lexington Concert Band

June 12 | Dick Domek & The Walnut St. Ramblers

June 19 | Dave Shelton Jazz Quintet

June 26 | Tim Lake & the Blue Jazz Persuaders

Ecton Park

July 10 | Dimartino – Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)

July 17 | Shawn Owens & The Lexington Concert Band

July 24 | Rick Cook Quartet

July 31 | Bill McGinnis & Colonel's Choice

August 7 | Dan Brock and Friends

August 14 | Raleigh Dailey Quartet

August 21 | Byron Romanowitz & Jazzberry Jam

August 28 | Miles Osland – Raleigh Dailey Jazztet

FREE

859.288.2927

Tuesdays | 7-8:30PM

For more information call 859.288.2900 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/Parks