Lexington Chamber Chorale A Season for Singing: New Once, Now Forever

We often sing contemporary compositions in our concerts. These are easy to identify since they are recently written and often use new compositional ideas. But, what were the new, ‘edgy’ choral pieces in 1600? In 1900? This concert explores answers to these questions with music by Claudio Monteverdi, Arnold Schoenberg, Charles Ives, and many others.

For more information call (859) 317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org/