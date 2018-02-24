Lexington Chamber Chorale The Power of Music: Spiritual

Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Lexington Chamber Chorale will present the beautiful "Chichester Psalms," sung in Hebrew, commissioned for an English cathedral festival, and written by American composer Leonard Bernstein. The chorale will celebrate Bernstein’s life and music in the centenary (1918) year of his birth. The ecumenical concert will also include Psalms settings in many religious traditions.

For more information call 859-317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org/

Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
859-317-3353
