Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters

“Thank you for gathering, children – now listen well. My name is Chinouyazue, and I have a story for you. My story comes from a long time ago, in a certain place in Africa – yet things there are not so different from today, as you shall soon see.”

The king is searching for the most “worthy and beautiful” daughters in the land to select his bride, but in this Zimbabwean tale of generosity, kindness, and selflessness, Mufaro’s daughters Manyara and Nyasha learn that true beauty comes from within.

Based on the book by John Steptoe

Adapted with permission of the Steptoe Estate

By Karen Abbott

Best enjoyed by ages 5 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org