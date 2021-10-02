× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Shoyu Tell by Sam Hamashima

Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Shoyu Tell

World Premiere

By Sam Hamashima

Lucas loves his sushi lunch that his mom packs him every day for school. What he doesn’t love is his classmates’ constant questions about how “weird” it is. So now he’s faced with a difficult choice: bring sandwiches from now on to avoid attention or eat what he wants and get stares and questions. With help from a magical cat guardian and an ancestor from the spirit world, Lucas learns to embrace his family history and proves to everyone that to be brave is to be yourself. Mixing the Japanese word for soy sauce and the elementary school “show and tell” activity, Shoyu Tell is an LCT World Premiere all about good food, best friends, and celebrating the differences that make you YOU.

Performances:

Family Weekend Performances

Saturday, October 2 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm* Sunday, October 3 – 2:00pm

*Pay What You Will

Public Streaming

October 15-17, 2021 October 22-24, 2021

Friday at 5:00pm – Sunday at 5:00pm

School Day Matinees

Friday, October 1 Monday – Wednesday, October 4-6 10:00am

Shoyu Tell is recommended for Kindergarten – 4th grade Curricular Connections – Assimilation, Friendship, Courage, Asian Culture School Streaming Info: Begins school streaming October 18

Best enjoyed by ages 5 and up

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

Shoyu Tell is funded by The National Endowment for the Arts and sponsored by The Japan America Society of Kentucky, and Lexington Sister cities.

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org