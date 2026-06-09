× Expand LCT Titles - 1 Super Cowgirl and Mighty Miracle

Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Super Cowgirl and Mighty Miracle

Your Mangy Mutt. Your Best Friend.

Six-year-old Cory is sent to live with her grumpy grandma when her Papi must go away for work. But Grandmother Autumn’s house is different: soup for dinner, church on Sundays, and NO DOGS! When Cory meets a stray dog, she secretly takes him right under her grandma’s nose. It’s love at first sight for Cory and positively the last straw for Grandmother Autumn. Will this dog bring this new family together or tear it apart?

Join us for this surprising story filled with humor and heart and get your tickets today!

Recommended for ages 5 and up

Prices: $27/Premium, $23/Preferred, $20/Standard, $17/Value, $15/Members

Saturday, September 19 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm (Pay What You Will)*

Sunday, September 20 – 2:00pm (**Sensory Friendly)

Saturday, September 26 – 2:00pm

For more information call 8592544546 or visit lctonstage.org/event/super-cowgirl-and-mighty-miracle/