Lexington Children's Theatre Presents The Hobbit

Bilbo Baggins is quite happy with his comfortable life in his cozy Hobbit hole, thank you very much. He doesn’t want to go on adventures, or recover buried treasure. And he absolutely, certainly never wants to come face-to-face with a dragon. But when Gandalf the wizard knocks on Bilbo’s door, bringing with him Thorin Oakenshield, eleven ragged-looking dwarves, and a contract for a quest to recover the lost treasure of Lonely Mountain, Bilbo finds himself reluctantly swept along on a wild adventure filled with all the magic, danger, and mystery of Middle Earth.

Join LCT for this Discovery production of Tolkien’s beloved story! With humor, heart, and a little theatre magic, The Hobbit leaps from the page to the stage in spring 2022.

By Patricia Gray

Based on the classic by J.R.R. Tolkien

Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org