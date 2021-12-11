Lexington Children's Theatre Presents The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
In Narnia, land of eternal winter, the White Witch holds power over all – any who dare dissent are turned instantly to stone. But one day, a little girl named Lucy enters this magical land through an enchanted wardrobe and signals a great change to come. Go through the wardrobe with Peter and Lucy in this two-actor adaptation of the classic tale of triumph of good over evil.
From the story by C.S. Lewis
Dramatized by le Clanché du Rand
Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up
Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour
Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long
For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org