Lexington Children's Theatre Presents The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

In Narnia, land of eternal winter, the White Witch holds power over all – any who dare dissent are turned instantly to stone. But one day, a little girl named Lucy enters this magical land through an enchanted wardrobe and signals a great change to come. Go through the wardrobe with Peter and Lucy in this two-actor adaptation of the classic tale of triumph of good over evil.

From the story by C.S. Lewis

Dramatized by le Clanché du Rand

Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org