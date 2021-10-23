Lexington Children's Theatre Presents The Little Mermaid

Have you ever been curious? So curious you decide to leave your very familiar home for a very unfamiliar new world? The Little Mermaid, an ordinary mermaid with an extra ordinary sense of adventure, wants to visit “the world above.” To do so she must confront the sea witch, drink a potion, lose her tail and her voice, and then convince the prince of her dreams to marry her. Comical comrades Flotsam and Jetsam creatively recount this beloved story of a Little Mermaid who discovers why a life full of BIG adventure is often full of even BIGGER choices.

Story by Hans Christian Andersen

Adapted by Mike Kenny

Best enjoyed by ages 5 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org