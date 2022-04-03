Lexington Children's Theatre Presents The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

With his handmade silk suits, wide array of hats, and tiny gold pocket watch, Edward Tulane was the most exceptional toy in Abilene’s room. He was adored and he was happy. But then, one day, he was lost. Based on Newbery-winner Kate DiCamillo’s beloved book, audiences of all ages will love this breathtaking story of finding friendship, finding yourself, and eventually finding your way back home.

From the book by Kate DiCamillo

Adapted for the stage by Dwayne Hartford

Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

Length of Show: Approximately 75 minutes long

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org