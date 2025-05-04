× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre May 4, 10, 11

Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

“Twinkle, twinkle, little star, how I wonder WHERE you are!” Step into the enchanting world of the Star Keepers, where a missing star sets off an epic search across the galaxy. With engaging activities and interactive fun, this immersive theatrical experience is tailor-made for our youngest theatergoers ages 2-5. Join us as we journey through the cosmos and learn that together, we can conquer any challenge, big or small.

Welcome to LCT’s Theatre for the Very Young (TVY) show! TVY is theatre specifically created for ages 2-5, and is the perfect place to help your children develop wonder, imagination, and a love for the arts from a young age! In these highly interactive shows, you’re a part of the story and there’s plenty of space to move around and interact with the actors. We also keep the plays shorter (to about 30 minutes) and have engaging activities in the lobby for before and after the show.

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1202017