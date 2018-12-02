Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas

By Charles M. Schulz. Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer. By Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson.

Despite his friends’ cheer and excitement, Charlie Brown is not in the Christmas spirit. Sally is making her Christmas list, Snoopy is decorating his doghouse, and Charlie Brown is wondering what it’s all for. But when Charlie Brown thinks he ruined Christmas, the Peanuts gang may have to help each other remember what friendship is all about.

Performances:

Saturday, December 1, 2018 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, December 2, 2018 – 2:00pm

Sunday, December 8, 2018 – 2:00pm

Enjoyed by all ages

Performed at The Lexington Opera House

Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Children

A Charlie Brown Christmas is sponsored by Ball Homes.

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org