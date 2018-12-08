Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

to Google Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas

By Charles M. Schulz. Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer. By Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson.

Despite his friends’ cheer and excitement, Charlie Brown is not in the Christmas spirit. Sally is making her Christmas list, Snoopy is decorating his doghouse, and Charlie Brown is wondering what it’s all for. But when Charlie Brown thinks he ruined Christmas, the Peanuts gang may have to help each other remember what friendship is all about. 

Performances:

Saturday, December 1, 2018 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, December 2, 2018 – 2:00pm

Sunday, December 8, 2018 – 2:00pm

Enjoyed by all ages

Performed at The Lexington Opera House

Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Children

A Charlie Brown Christmas  is sponsored by Ball Homes.

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Info
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2018-12-08 14:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Submit Yours