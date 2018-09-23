Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart

By Kathryn Shultz Miller

Beyond brave, incredibly intelligent, and unimaginably innovative – Amelia Earhart has captured imaginations for generations. Explore the questions surrounding her mysterious disappearance with one reporter determined to find out – “What happened, Amelia?” Step back in time with the First Lady of Flight to unravel the mystery of one of the most iconic women in history.

Performances:

Sunday, September 23, 2018 – 2:00pm

Saturday, September 29, 2018 – 7:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org