Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Amelia Earhart
Amelia Earhart
By Kathryn Shultz Miller
Beyond brave, incredibly intelligent, and unimaginably innovative – Amelia Earhart has captured imaginations for generations. Explore the questions surrounding her mysterious disappearance with one reporter determined to find out – “What happened, Amelia?” Step back in time with the First Lady of Flight to unravel the mystery of one of the most iconic women in history.
Performances:
Sunday, September 23, 2018 – 2:00pm
Saturday, September 29, 2018 – 7:00pm
Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up!
Performed on the LCT Main Stage
Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children
Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org