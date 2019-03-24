Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Apollo: To the Moon
Apollo: To the Moon
By Mary Hall Surface
September, 1962. Ever since I was just a kid, I have dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Of not just looking at the moon through my telescope or watching movies about what it might be like, but actually discovering it for myself. And guess what? My dream might actually be possible! The Space Race is on – and now I’m racing to be a part of it. I’ll do whatever it takes – graduate early, go to interview after interview, start flight training – I just have to be on that Apollo Program team. My name is Scott Gibson, and one day soon, I am going to touch the stars.
Performances:
Sunday, March 17, 2019 – 2:00pm
Saturday, March 23, 2019 – 7:00pm
Sunday, March 24, 2019 – 2:00pm
Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up!
Performed on the LCT Main Stage
Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children
Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org