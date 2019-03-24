Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Apollo: To the Moon

Apollo: To the Moon

By Mary Hall Surface

September, 1962. Ever since I was just a kid, I have dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Of not just looking at the moon through my telescope or watching movies about what it might be like, but actually discovering it for myself. And guess what? My dream might actually be possible! The Space Race is on – and now I’m racing to be a part of it. I’ll do whatever it takes – graduate early, go to interview after interview, start flight training – I just have to be on that Apollo Program team. My name is Scott Gibson, and one day soon, I am going to touch the stars.

Performances:

Sunday, March 17, 2019 – 2:00pm

Saturday, March 23, 2019 – 7:00pm

Sunday, March 24, 2019 – 2:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org