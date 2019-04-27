Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web

Adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette. Based on the book by E.B. White.

"You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing."

Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he’s a rambunctious, lively, and lovable little guy who captures Fern Arable’s heart. When Wilbur and Fern learn of his eventual fate, it’s up to the wise and kind-hearted spider Charlotte to hatch a plan to save this “radiant” pig. Bring your best friend and relive the warmth, charm, and magic of E.B. White’s beloved classic.

Performances:

Sunday, April 14, 2019 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm

Saturday, April 20, 2019 – 2:00pm

Saturday, April 27, 2019 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, April 28, 2019 – 2:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org