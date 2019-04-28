Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web

to Google Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web

Adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette. Based on the book by E.B. White.

"You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing."

Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he’s a rambunctious, lively, and lovable little guy who captures Fern Arable’s heart.  When Wilbur and Fern learn of his eventual fate, it’s up to the wise and kind-hearted spider Charlotte to hatch a plan to save this “radiant” pig.  Bring your best friend and relive the warmth, charm, and magic of E.B. White’s beloved classic.

Performances:

Sunday, April 14, 2019 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm

Saturday, April 20, 2019 – 2:00pm

Saturday, April 27, 2019 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, April 28, 2019 – 2:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Info
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Charlotte’s Web - 2019-04-28 14:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Submit Yours