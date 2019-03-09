Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr.

Google Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr.

Disney’s High School Musical Jr.

Book by David Simpatico

Songs by Matthew Gerrard

Songs by Bryan Louiselle, Faye Greenberg, David N. Lawrence, Greg Cham, Robbie Nevil, Ray Cham, Andrew Seeley, Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn, Adam Watts, Andy Dodd, Jamie Houston

Music Adapted, Arranged and Produced by Bryan Louiselle

Based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by Peter Barsocchini

What team? Wildcats! What team? WILDCATS!! Wildcats, get’cha head in the game!

New Year’s Eve brings basketball star Troy and bookworm Gabriella together through a chance encounter during karaoke. Could this be the start of something new? Once they reconnect at Eastside High they’ll learn that lifetime thespians Sharpay and Ryan will do anything it takes to climb the ladder of success. Will Troy and Gabriella stick to the status quo? Or will Sharpay and Ryan bop to the top? Find out if the Wildcats really are all in this together in this smash hit musical based on the Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical.

Performances:

Saturday, March 2, 2019 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, March 3, 2019 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm

Saturday, March 9, 2019 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, March 10, 2019 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm

Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up!

Performed on the LCT Learning Stage

Tickets: $15 General Admission

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Info
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. - 2019-03-09 00:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Submit Yours