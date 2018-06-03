Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Evening of Starlight

Join the Lexington Children's Theatre for Evening of Starlight, featuring LCT’s elite musical theatre ensemble, Starlight Singers! This musical theatre revue will feature performances from your favorite musicals - from   Dear Evan Hansen  to   Pippinto   The Greatest Showman! 

Led by Kellie and Shawn Sherwood and Cassady Gorrell, Starlight Singers is made up of young artists from throughout the Bluegrass.

Saturday, June 2 & Sunday, June 3 | 7PM

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

