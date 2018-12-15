Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Jack and the Wonder Beans

Jack and the Wonder Beans

Adapted by Larry Snipes. From the book by James Still.

Set yourself down and put on a grin – Jack and his Wonder Beans are back in town! Get ready to climb the beanstalk along with our friend Jack and meet the High Tall Giants – but don’t let them turn you into tadwhacker stew! This classic LCT show, written by Larry Snipes and based on the book by Kentucky Poet Laureate James Still, sure is a heap of fun! You’ll wave your hands to create the wind, buzzzz like the bees, and sing along to make the beanstalk grow in this participatory play that puts YOU right in the middle of the story!

Performances:

Saturday, December 15, 2018 – 11:00am (Sensory Friendly Performance)

Saturday, December 15, 2018 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, December 16, 2018 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm

Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org