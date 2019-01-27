Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Rapunzel

Rapunzel

By Mike Kenny

This is a story about a girl and her Nan. The girl’s name is Rapunzel, and she likes painting with every color imaginable, watching the birds fly down to the seashore, and singing her Nan’s old lullaby. But as Rapunzel grows older and older, and her hair grows longer and longer, her curiosity grows bigger and BIGGER as she wonders what lies behind the distant horizon. Join us once upon a time and once upon a place in this re-telling of a classic fairy tale that celebrates life’s little adventures, the magic of growing up, and the strong love of family.

Performances:

Saturday, January 26, 2019 – 11:00am (Sensory Friendly Performance)

Saturday, January 26, 2019 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, January 27, 2019 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm

Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

Rapunzel is sponsored by the Richardson Salsman Group at Morgan Stanley.

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org