Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The 17th Annual Summer Family Musical

Book by Dennis Kelly (Tony® Award Winner – Best Book of a Musical)

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Orchestrations and additional music by Chris Nightingale

Straight from Broadway to the Bluegrass, we are THRILLED to announce that Lexington Children’s Theatre will be producing Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical as our 80th season opener and our 17th Annual Summer Family Musical! LCT will be one of the first regional companies in the country to produce this incredible show.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you unlocked the power inside of you? When Matilda has enough of her preoccupied parents, her horrible headmistress, and her seemingly doomed destiny – she decides it’s time to take matters into her own…imagination! Join Matilda, Miss Honey, Bruce, Lavender, and the Trunchbull on this rebellious romp through the wacky and wild world of Roald Dahl in the regional premiere of this magical musical. So grab a big book and an even BIGGER piece of chocolate cake as we boogie our way through this incredible story that celebrates what it means to be Y-O-U!

Performances:

Thursday, July 19, 2018 – 7:30pm

Friday, July 20, 2018 – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 21, 2018 – 2:00pm

Sunday, July 22, 2018 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Thursday, July 26, 2018 – 7:30pm

Friday, July 27, 2018 – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 28, 2018 – 2:00pm

Sunday, July 29, 2018 – 2:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 6 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Children

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is sponsored by Whole Foods.

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org