Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents The Ghosts of Pineville

The Ghosts of Pineville

By Sara Turner and Jeremy Kisling. Adapted from the graphic novels by Sara Turner.

Chopper Sweeney never really believed in ghosts…until one started believing in him. Chopper and his friends, Hank and Glory, set off to solve the case of Simon Stillwater, but what starts as a small town adventure quickly turns into a standoff with the supernatural. Adapted by LCT’s Jeremy Kisling and author of the graphic novels and co-founder of Cricket Press Sara Turner, this locally grown ghost story will have all of Pineville on pins and needles.

Performances:

Saturday, October 20, 2018 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, October 21, 2018 – 2:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up!

Performed on the LCT Learning Stage

Tickets: $15, General Admission

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org