Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents The Snowy Day

The Snowy Day and other stories by Ezra Jack Keats

By Jerome Hairston. Based on the books by Ezra Jack Keats. Music by Victor Zupanc.

Life is full of adventure, if only you look for it. Peter and his red snow suit are ready to explore the snowy wonderland outside a world full of snowballs, covered hills, and crunch, crunch, crunch. As Peter gets older, he learns new skills like how to whistle, deal with bullies, and mail a letter. This celebration of the seasons of life features musical numbers, shadow puppetry, and heart-warming characters from the award winning children’s books by Ezra Jack Keats. Adventure with Peter as he grows up and explores the wide and wonderful world around him.

Performances:

Sunday, November 4, 2018 – 2:00pm

Saturday, November 10, 2018 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, November 11, 2018 – 2:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

The Snowy Day and other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org