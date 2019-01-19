Lexington Christian Academy Welcomes Tim Tebow

Two-time national champion, NFL first-round draft pick, and Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow will be the featured speaker at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, January 19 at 4:00 p.m. as Lexington Christian Academy kicks off their 30th anniversary celebration. Mr. Tebow’s presentation will focus on faith, service, and excellence.

Tickets to the event will be available to the general public beginning today, Tuesday, November 27 at 12 noon. Tickets can be purchased at https://lcaevents.yapsody.com/event/index/324406/faith-service-excellence and range in price from $50 - $125.

Tebow, who is currently signed to play baseball in the New York Mets organization, is also a college football analyst for the SEC network. Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New England Patriots. He is the author of two books, Through My Eyes, which was named the #1 sports book of 2011 and the bestselling religion book of 2011 and Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life’s Storms (WaterBrook).

For more information visit lexingtonchristian.org