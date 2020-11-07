× Expand All Community Events Lexington Hot Cider Hustle is back to provide runners with a great 5k race followed by delicious hot cider and caramel apples afterwards, not to mention our cute finisher's mugs and sweet race gear!

Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington Hot Cider Hustle is back to provide runners with a great 5k race followed by delicious hot cider and caramel apples afterwards, not to mention our cute finisher's mugs and sweet race gear!

For more information call (224) 757-5425 or visit kentuckyruns.com/lexingtonhotciderhustle