Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park

to Google Calendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington Hot Cider Hustle is back to provide runners with a great 5k race followed by delicious hot cider and caramel apples afterwards, not to mention our cute finisher's mugs and sweet race gear!

For more information call (224) 757-5425 or visit kentuckyruns.com/lexingtonhotciderhustle

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Sports
to Google Calendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Hot Cider Hustle at Kentucky Horse Park - 2020-11-07 09:00:00