× Expand Ashley Marcum Mutt Strut Logo

Lexington Humane Society Mutt Strut

Grab your tennis shoes and your 4-legged friend! Join your Lexington Humane Society for our 1-mile Fun Walk or 5K race on Saturday, June 8th at Keeneland. Festivities kick off at 8 am, with the chip timed 5K beginning at 9 am and the Fun Walk starting shortly after. There will be local vendors before and after the run/walk so come early and stay late to support the animals at Lexington Humane Society! Special thanks to our event Co-Sponsor, Feeders Supply.

For more information call (859) 233-0044 x252 or visit lhsmuttstrut.com