Lexington Humane Society Tails & Ales Event

This fun beer-tasting event also features a silent auction, snacks, live music by Kenny Owens & Group Therapy, and puppies!

Tickets: $60. Early access tickets, VIP Cocktail Table tickets, and VIP Seated Table tickets also available - see website. The first 400 registrants for Tails & Ales 2019 will receive a FREE collectible tasting glass!

Dress is business casual. All guests must be at least 21 years of age. Personal pets are not permitted at this event. Special thanks to our event Co-Sponsor, Nancy Barron & Associates, Inc.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Burrus

For more information call (859) 233-0044 x252 or visit adoptlove.net