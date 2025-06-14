Lexington Paint the Park
to
Lexington Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington Paint the Park
FREE
Every morning 15 easels, chairs, umbrellas and sketch pads will be set up in Thoroughbred Park, Anyone in the community can pull up a seat and enjoy some fun creative time in the fresh air. Sketch pads will also be provided, but anyone participating must bring their own preferred medium. Suggested medium: Pencils/crayons/pastels/paint etc.
Easels will be available on a first come, first served basis and participants can paint as long as they like until 5:00pm.
For more information, please visit artsconnectlex.org