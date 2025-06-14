Lexington Paint the Park

Every morning 15 easels, chairs, umbrellas and sketch pads will be set up in Thoroughbred Park, Anyone in the community can pull up a seat and enjoy some fun creative time in the fresh air. Sketch pads will also be provided, but anyone participating must bring their own preferred medium. Suggested medium: Pencils/crayons/pastels/paint etc. 

Easels will be available on a first come, first served basis and participants can paint as long as they like until 5:00pm.  

For more information, please visit artsconnectlex.org

