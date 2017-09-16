Lexington Philharmonic Opening Night: Bright

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Lexington Philharmonic Opening Night: Bright

LexPhil launches the 2017/18 Season with Michael Torke’s dazzling Bright Blue Music and an array of lively works from the orchestral canon! Featuring Avery Fisher Career Grant Winner and pianist, Joyce Yang, making her return to LexPhil in Grieg’s tour-de-force Piano Concerto with regional choirs filling the Singletary Center in Ravel’s lush Daphnis and Chloé: Suite No. 2.

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond. 

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
859-233-4226
