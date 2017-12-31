Lexington Philharmonic Presents A Night at the Cotton Club

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Lexington Philharmonic Presents Hänsel & Gretel

 It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Kick off the holiday season with LexPhil and Englebert Humperdinck’s beloved Hänsel & Gretel and a whole lot of cheer!

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond. 

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
859-233-4226
