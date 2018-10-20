Lexington Philharmonic Presents Bernstein & Gershwin

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Philharmonic Presents Bernstein & Gershwin

The season opens with Bernstein & Gershwin, on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Lexington Opera House for the second installment of LexPhil’s centennial celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s genius. The evening opens with Bernstein’s Suite from Candide, followed by Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Lexington-based Ryan Shirar as the soloist. LexPhil closes with a semi-staged presentation of Bernstein’s opera Trouble in Tahiti, about the trappings of suburban domesticity, featuring direction from John de los Santos who expertly staged LexPhil’s 2013 presentation of Maria de Buenos Aires to rave reviews.

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org

859-233-4226
