Lexington Philharmonic Blue and yellow graphic with Broadway illustrations and text that reads Lexington Philharmonic 2024-2025 Season Blockbuster Broadway Friday, April 11, 2025 7:30PM Singletary Center for the Arts

Lexington Philharmonic Presents Blockbuster Broadway

Friday, April 11

7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets $28+ / Youth (11-17) & Students w/ Valid ID $11

Experience all the show-stopping tunes you love from Broadway’s biggest hits, including Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Chicago, CATS, A Chorus Line and The Lion King performed by some of New York’s top vocalists. It’s the ultimate showtune extravaganza!

A SPOT-ON Entertainment Production

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/blockbuster-broadway