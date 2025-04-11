Lexington Philharmonic Presents Blockbuster Broadway

to

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Lexington Philharmonic Presents Blockbuster Broadway

Friday, April 11

7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets $28+ / Youth (11-17) & Students w/ Valid ID $11

Experience all the show-stopping tunes you love from Broadway’s biggest hits, including Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Chicago, CATS, A Chorus Line and The Lion King performed by some of New York’s top vocalists. It’s the ultimate showtune extravaganza!

A SPOT-ON Entertainment Production

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/blockbuster-broadway

Info

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic Presents Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic Presents Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic Presents Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Philharmonic Presents Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 ical