Lexington Philharmonic Presents Brahms’ First

LexPhil heats up February with Brahms’ First on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Singletary Center for the Arts with a joyful performance pairing Latin American-inspired works by composers Gabriela Lena Frank and Paquito D’Rivera with Brahms’ passionate Symphony No. 1, the work that solidified him as a classical giant. LexPhil is thrilled to welcome former principal flautist Emma Gerstein back to the Singletary Center as soloist for D’Rivera’s Gran Danzón (concerto for flute and orchestra).

“When Emma won the principal flute position with LexPhil, I knew she was going places,” says Music Director & Conductor Scott Terrell. “Since Emma’s season with LexPhil, she has gone on to win principal flute of New Zealand’s Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, and joined the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as its second flute last fall. We are very proud of Emma’s achievements, and we are very pleased to welcome her back to Lexington as a soloist for D’Rivera’s beautiful concerto.”

All concerts begin at 7:30 PM

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond.

Now in his eighth season with the Lexington Philharmonic, Music Director and Conductor Scott Terrell has led the orchestra in a significant transformation to align with the organizational values of artistic excellence, collaboration, innovation and accessibility. Scott is passionate about engaging the broadest possible community in music as listeners, musicians, composers and advocates. Through LexPhil collaborations with high schools, colleges and youth performing arts groups, Scott dedicates time and energy to educating emerging musical artists. His programming has expanded the orchestra’s repertoire and enhanced the national reputation of the organization through commissioning of new music, multi-media and interdisciplinary projects and international guest conducting.

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org