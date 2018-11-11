Lexington Philharmonic Presents CB Squared

Lexington Philharmonic Presents CB Square

exPhil does a double take in CB Squared!, featuring the talent of composer, Chris Brubeckand Canadian Brass! Rossini's Barber of Seville Overture opens, followed by Stravinsky'splayfully sublime Pulcinella Suite and the beauty of Vaughan Williams' The Wasps Overture. Closing the night, we pull out the stops in Chris Brubeck's world premiere concerto for Canadian Brass and LexPhil.

All concerts begin at 7:30 PM

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond.

Now in his eighth season with the Lexington Philharmonic, Music Director and Conductor Scott Terrell has led the orchestra in a significant transformation to align with the organizational values of artistic excellence, collaboration, innovation and accessibility. Scott is passionate about engaging the broadest possible community in music as listeners, musicians, composers and advocates. Through LexPhil collaborations with high schools, colleges and youth performing arts groups, Scott dedicates time and energy to educating emerging musical artists. His programming has expanded the orchestra’s repertoire and enhanced the national reputation of the organization through commissioning of new music, multi-media and interdisciplinary projects and international guest conducting.

