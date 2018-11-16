Lexington Philharmonic Presents Made in America

LexPhil celebrates the works and legacy of American composers at Made in America, on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Works by American master Joan Tower and Aaron Copland are paired with Mozart's Symphony No. 31, "Paris" and Ravel’s jazz-inspired Piano Concerto in G Major, performed by 19-year old pianist Tengku Irfan for an evening dedicated to celebrating and exploring America’s bold and imaginative classical music traditions.

All concerts begin at 7:30 PM

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond.

Now in his eighth season with the Lexington Philharmonic, Music Director and Conductor Scott Terrell has led the orchestra in a significant transformation to align with the organizational values of artistic excellence, collaboration, innovation and accessibility. Scott is passionate about engaging the broadest possible community in music as listeners, musicians, composers and advocates. Through LexPhil collaborations with high schools, colleges and youth performing arts groups, Scott dedicates time and energy to educating emerging musical artists. His programming has expanded the orchestra’s repertoire and enhanced the national reputation of the organization through commissioning of new music, multi-media and interdisciplinary projects and international guest conducting.

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org