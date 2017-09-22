Lexington Philharmonic Presents Musical World of Harry Potter

Whitaker Bank Ballpark 207 Legends Lane, Kentucky 40505

The worlds of art and baseball will once again be brought together on September 22, 2017 at 7:30pm at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Lexington Legends are presenting a unique on-field concert experience for fans to enjoy--the Musical World of Harry Potter performed by the Lexington Philharmonic. 

In a two act, one hour and forty-five-minute performance, the Lexington Philharmonic, led by conductor Scott Terrell, will fill the stadium with the sounds of musical scores and excerpts from the Harry Potter films from a stage located on the field of Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 

The mission of the Lexington Philharmonic is to foster excellence and innovation in the performance and presentation of great music; to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry; to educate current and future audiences and to bring distinction to our community through the orchestra’s presence and standing. Through LexPhil’s four core values of artistic excellence, innovation, collaboration and accessibility, LexPhil will continue to move forward, artistically and purposefully, providing world-class musical experiences and impactful educational opportunities for the Bluegrass Region and beyond. 

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org

Whitaker Bank Ballpark 207 Legends Lane, Kentucky 40505
859-233-4226
