Lexington Philharmonic Presents New Year’s Eve: Tango Caliente!

For the fifth year, LexPhil will provide premiere entertainment for ringing in the New Year in Lexington at New Year’s Eve: Tango Caliente! on December 31st, 2018 at the Lexington Opera House. Featuring the music of Argentina, LexPhil will be joined by star soprano Camille Zamora, award-winning Argentinian dancers Patricio Touceda and Eva Lucero and internationally-acclaimed bandoneón artist Hector Del Curto for a night of fiery Tango classics.

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org