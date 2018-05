Lexington Philharmonic Presents STAR WARS: A New Hope in Concert

LexPhil will present Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the Singletary Center for the Arts as the finale to the 2018/19 Season! LexPhil will perform Oscar®-winning composer John Williams’ musical score LIVE with a screening of the classic Star Wars film.

All concerts begin at 7:30 PM

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org