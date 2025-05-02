× Expand Lexington Philharmonic Grey, green, and blue illustration of a crumbling statue in a garden with text that reads Lexington Philharmonic 2024-2025 Season Rite of Spring Friday, May 2, 2025 7:30PM Singletary Center for the Arts

Lexington Philharmonic Presents Season Finale: Rite of Spring

Friday, May 2

7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets $28+ / Youth (11-17) & Students w/ Valid ID $11

LexPhil’s 2024/25 Season finale concert on Friday, May 2 bursts forth into spring with Hector Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture followed by the evocative Cyber Bird Concerto by Takashi Yoshimatsu. The three movement work follows “an imaginary bird in the realm of electronic cyberspace”. Described as a ‘triple concerto’ the piece features saxophonist Jichen Zhang, pianist Meng Liu and percussionist Ben Stone.

The concert reaches its climactic finale with Igor Stravinsky’s formidable work, The Rite of Spring, originally a ballet but performed most often as a stand alone orchestral tour de force. Stravinsky’s angular motifs and furious rhythmic writing exemplifies the pagan rituals depicted in the ballet. The haunting opening bassoon solo is a foreboding beginning to the tumultuous journey that unfolds. The Rite of Spring is a wildly electric apex to the season that deserves to be experienced.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/rite-of-spring